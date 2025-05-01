In microbiology, which term refers to an abnormal condition or disease caused by a fungus?
A
Protozoosis
B
Mycoplasmosis
C
Virosis
D
Mycosis
1
Step 1: Understand the question is asking for a term that describes an abnormal condition or disease caused specifically by a fungus.
Step 2: Review the given options and identify their meanings: Protozoosis refers to diseases caused by protozoa; Mycoplasmosis refers to diseases caused by mycoplasmas (a type of bacteria); Virosis refers to diseases caused by viruses.
Step 3: Recognize that the term for fungal diseases is 'Mycosis', which is derived from 'myco-' meaning fungus and '-osis' indicating a disease or abnormal condition.
Step 4: Confirm that 'Mycosis' correctly fits the definition of a fungal disease, distinguishing it from the other options that relate to different types of pathogens.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct term for a disease caused by a fungus is 'Mycosis'.
