Textbook Question
Contrast bacterial and eukaryotic cells by filling in the following table.
<IMAGE>
Label the structures of the following prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells. With a single word or short phrase, explain the function of each structure.
<IMAGE> <IMAGE>
a. h.
b. i.
c. j.
d. k.
e. l.
f. m.
g. n.
o.
p.
q.
Compare bacterial cells and algal cells, giving at least four similarities and four differences.
Contrast a cell of Streptococcus pyogenes (a bacterium) with the unicellular protozoan Entamoeba histolytica, listing at least eight differences.