Multiple Choice
How does vaccination contribute to herd immunity?
A vaccine available to the public should have all the following characteristics except:
A living microbe that has been weakened and is now less virulent is used to create a vaccine. This microbe is considered:
_______ vaccines are safer for immunocompromised patients because the pathogen in the vaccine has been “killed” and can no longer replicate or cause disease.
The varicella vaccine, commonly known as the chicken pox vaccine, contains a weakened version of the varicella zoster virus. The weakened version of the varicella zoster virus is the __________ in the vaccination.