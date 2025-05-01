Multiple Choice
A vaccine available to the public should have all the following characteristics except:
Antigen agent.
Infecting agent.
Immunizing agent.
Vaccination agent.
A living microbe that has been weakened and is now less virulent is used to create a vaccine. This microbe is considered:
_______ vaccines are safer for immunocompromised patients because the pathogen in the vaccine has been “killed” and can no longer replicate or cause disease.