Multiple Choice
Which bloodborne pathogen can be prevented with vaccination?
Inactivated.
Toxoid.
Attenuated.
Degraded.
The varicella vaccine, commonly known as the chicken pox vaccine, contains a weakened version of the varicella zoster virus. The weakened version of the varicella zoster virus is the __________ in the vaccination.
A vaccine available to the public should have all the following characteristics except:
_______ vaccines are safer for immunocompromised patients because the pathogen in the vaccine has been “killed” and can no longer replicate or cause disease.