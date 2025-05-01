Multiple Choice
A bacterium that thrives in your stomach is probably a(n):
The optimum pH of Acidithiobacillus bacteria (pH 3) is _______________ times more acid than blood (pH 7).
a. 4
b. 10
c. 100
d. 1000
e. 10,000
Superoxide dismutase:
a. Causes hydrogen peroxide to become toxic
b. Detoxifies superoxide radicals
c. Neutralizes singlet oxygen
d. Is missing in aerobes
Support or refute the following statement: Microbes cannot tolerate the low pH of the human stomach.