Skip to main content
Microbiology
My Courses
College Courses
Professional Courses
My Courses
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Intro to Chemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Social Sciences
Psychology
Programming
Introduction to Python
Microsoft Power BI
Data Analysis - Excel
Introduction to Blockchain
HTML, CSS & Layout
Introduction to JavaScript
R Programming
Product & Marketing
Agile & Product Management
Digital Marketing
Project Management
AI in Marketing
Channels Home
?
Get exam ready
Upload syllabus
My Course
Learn
Bookmarks
Select textbook and university
Improve your experience by picking them
Table of contents
Skip to main content
1. Introduction to Microbiology
3h 21m
Worksheet
Introduction to Microbiology
16m
Introduction to Taxonomy
26m
Scientific Naming of Organisms
9m
Members of the Bacterial World
10m
Introduction to Bacteria
9m
Introduction to Archaea
10m
Introduction to Eukarya
20m
Acellular Infectious Agents: Viruses, Viroids & Prions
19m
Importance of Microorganisms
20m
Scientific Method
27m
Experimental Design
30m
2. Disproving Spontaneous Generation
1h 18m
Worksheet
Introduction to Spontaneous Generation
9m
Francesco Redi's Experiments
7m
Needham vs. Spallanzani
28m
Pasteur's Experiments on Spontaneous Generation
15m
John Tyndall's Experiment
7m
History of Spontaneous Generation Summarized
9m
3. Chemical Principles of Microbiology
3h 38m
Worksheet
Atoms- Smallest Unit of Matter
57m
Isotopes
39m
Introduction to Chemical Bonding
19m
Covalent Bonds
40m
Noncovalent Bonds
5m
Ionic Bonding
37m
Hydrogen Bonding
19m
4. Water
1h 28m
Worksheet
Introduction to Water
7m
Properties of Water- Cohesion and Adhesion
7m
Properties of Water- Density
8m
Properties of Water- Thermal
14m
Properties of Water- The Universal Solvent
17m
Acids and Bases
12m
pH Scale
21m
5. Molecules of Microbiology
2h 23m
Worksheet
Carbon
8m
Functional Groups
9m
Introduction to Biomolecules
2m
Monomers & Polymers
11m
Carbohydrates
23m
Proteins
25m
Nucleic Acids
34m
Lipids
28m
6. Cell Membrane & Transport
3h 28m
Worksheet
Cell Envelope & Biological Membranes
12m
Bacterial & Eukaryotic Cell Membranes
8m
Archaeal Cell Membranes
18m
Types of Membrane Proteins
8m
Concentration Gradients and Diffusion
9m
Introduction to Membrane Transport
14m
Passive vs. Active Transport
13m
Osmosis
33m
Simple and Facilitated Diffusion
17m
Active Transport
30m
ABC Transporters
11m
Group Translocation
7m
Types of Small Molecule Transport Review
9m
Endocytosis and Exocytosis
15m
7. Prokaryotic Cell Structures & Functions
5h 52m
Worksheet
Prokaryotic & Eukaryotic Cells
26m
Binary Fission
11m
Generation Times
16m
Bacterial Cell Morphology & Arrangements
35m
Overview of Prokaryotic Cell Structure
10m
Introduction to Bacterial Cell Walls
26m
Gram-Positive Cell Walls
11m
Gram-Negative Cell Walls
20m
Gram-Positive vs. Gram-Negative Cell Walls
11m
The Glycocalyx: Capsules & Slime Layers
12m
Introduction to Biofilms
6m
Pili
18m
Fimbriae & Hami
7m
Introduction to Prokaryotic Flagella
12m
Prokaryotic Flagellar Structure
18m
Prokaryotic Flagellar Movement
11m
Proton Motive Force Drives Flagellar Motility
5m
Chemotaxis
14m
Review of Prokaryotic Surface Structures
8m
Prokaryotic Ribosomes
16m
Introduction to Bacterial Plasmids
13m
Cell Inclusions
9m
Endospores
16m
Sporulation
5m
Germination
5m
8. Eukaryotic Cell Structures & Functions
2h 18m
Worksheet
Mitosis & Meiosis
15m
Introduction to Eukaryotic Organelles
16m
Endomembrane System: Protein Secretion
34m
Endomembrane System: Digestive Organelles
15m
Mitochondria & Chloroplasts
21m
Endosymbiotic Theory
10m
Introduction to the Cytoskeleton
7m
Eukaryotic Cilia & Flagella
9m
Cell Junctions
8m
9. Microscopes
2h 46m
Worksheet
Introduction to Microscopes
8m
Magnification, Resolution, & Contrast
10m
Introduction to Light Microscopy
5m
Light Microscopy: Bright-Field Microscopes
23m
Light Microscopes that Increase Contrast
16m
Light Microscopes that Detect Fluorescence
16m
Electron Microscopes
14m
Reviewing the Different Types of Microscopes
10m
Introduction to Staining
5m
Simple Staining
14m
Differential Staining
6m
Other Types of Staining
11m
Reviewing the Types of Staining
8m
Gram Stain
13m
10. Dynamics of Microbial Growth
4h 36m
Worksheet
Biofilms
16m
Growing a Pure Culture
5m
Microbial Growth Curves in a Closed System
21m
Temperature Requirements for Microbial Growth
18m
Oxygen Requirements for Microbial Growth
22m
pH Requirements for Microbial Growth
8m
Osmolarity Factors for Microbial Growth
14m
Reviewing the Environmental Factors of Microbial Growth
12m
Nutritional Factors of Microbial Growth
30m
Growth Factors
4m
Introduction to Cultivating Microbial Growth
5m
Types of Solid Culture Media
4m
Plating Methods
16m
Measuring Growth by Direct Cell Counts
9m
Measuring Growth by Plate Counts
14m
Measuring Growth by Membrane Filtration
6m
Measuring Growth by Biomass
15m
Introduction to the Types of Culture Media
5m
Chemically Defined Media
3m
Complex Media
4m
Selective Media
5m
Differential Media
9m
Reducing Media
4m
Enrichment Media
7m
Reviewing the Types of Culture Media
8m
11. Controlling Microbial Growth
4h 10m
Worksheet
Introduction to Controlling Microbial Growth
29m
Selecting a Method to Control Microbial Growth
44m
Physical Methods to Control Microbial Growth
49m
Review of Physical Methods to Control Microbial Growth
7m
Chemical Methods to Control Microbial Growth
16m
Chemicals Used to Control Microbial Growth
6m
Liquid Chemicals: Alcohols, Aldehydes, & Biguanides
15m
Liquid Chemicals: Halogens
12m
Liquid Chemicals: Surface-Active Agents
17m
Other Types of Liquid Chemicals
14m
Chemical Gases: Ethylene Oxide, Ozone, & Formaldehyde
13m
Review of Chemicals Used to Control Microbial Growth
11m
Chemical Preservation of Perishable Products
10m
12. Microbial Metabolism
5h 16m
Worksheet
Introduction to Energy
15m
Laws of Thermodynamics
15m
Chemical Reactions
9m
ATP
20m
Enzymes
14m
Enzyme Activation Energy
9m
Enzyme Binding Factors
9m
Enzyme Inhibition
10m
Introduction to Metabolism
8m
Negative & Positive Feedback
7m
Redox Reactions
22m
Introduction to Aerobic Cellular Respiration
25m
Types of Phosphorylation
12m
Glycolysis
19m
Entner-Doudoroff Pathway
11m
Pentose-Phosphate Pathway
10m
Pyruvate Oxidation
8m
Krebs Cycle
16m
Electron Transport Chain
19m
Chemiosmosis
7m
Review of Aerobic Cellular Respiration
19m
Fermentation & Anaerobic Respiration
23m
13. Photosynthesis
2h 31m
Worksheet
Introduction to Photosynthesis
17m
Leaf & Chloroplast Anatomy
10m
Electromagnetic Spectrum
6m
Pigments of Photosynthesis
19m
Stages of Photosynthesis
7m
Light Reactions of Photosynthesis
34m
Cyclic vs. Non-Cyclic Photophosphorylation
18m
Calvin Cycle
21m
Prokaryotic Photosynthesis
14m
14. DNA Replication
2h 25m
Worksheet
The Griffith Experiment
12m
The Hershey-Chase Experiment
13m
Chargaff's Rules
9m
Discovering the Structure of DNA
18m
Meselson-Stahl Experiment
12m
Introduction to DNA Replication
22m
DNA Polymerases
18m
Leading & Lagging DNA Strands
14m
Steps of DNA Replication
15m
DNA Repair
7m
15. Central Dogma & Gene Regulation
7h 14m
Worksheet
Central Dogma
7m
Introduction to Transcription
20m
Steps of Transcription
22m
Transcription Termination in Prokaryotes
7m
Eukaryotic RNA Processing and Splicing
20m
Introduction to Types of RNA
9m
Genetic Code
25m
Introduction to Translation
30m
Steps of Translation
23m
Review of Transcription vs. Translation
12m
Prokaryotic Gene Expression
21m
Review of Prokaryotic vs. Eukaryotic Gene Expression
13m
Introduction to Regulation of Gene Expression
13m
Prokaryotic Gene Regulation via Operons
27m
The Lac Operon
21m
Glucose's Impact on Lac Operon
25m
The Trp Operon
20m
Review of the Lac Operon & Trp Operon
11m
Introduction to Eukaryotic Gene Regulation
9m
Eukaryotic Chromatin Modifications
16m
Eukaryotic Transcriptional Control
22m
Eukaryotic Post-Transcriptional Regulation
28m
Post-Translational Modification
6m
Eukaryotic Post-Translational Regulation
13m
16. Microbial Genetics
4h 44m
Worksheet
Introduction to Microbial Genetics
11m
Introduction to Mutations
20m
Methods of Inducing Mutations
15m
Prototrophs vs. Auxotrophs
13m
Mutant Detection
25m
The Ames Test
14m
Introduction to DNA Repair
5m
DNA Repair Mechanisms
37m
Horizontal Gene Transfer
18m
Bacterial Transformation
11m
Transduction
32m
Introduction to Conjugation
6m
Conjugation: F Plasmids
18m
Conjugation: Hfr & F' Cells
19m
Genome Variability
21m
CRISPR CAS
11m
17. Biotechnology
3h 0m
Worksheet
Introduction to DNA-Based Technology
5m
Introduction to DNA Cloning
10m
Steps to DNA Cloning
35m
Introduction to Polymerase Chain Reaction
16m
The Steps of PCR
23m
Gel Electrophoresis
17m
Southern Blotting
21m
DNA Fingerprinting
13m
Introduction to DNA Sequencing
7m
Dideoxy Sequencing
30m
18. Viruses, Viroids, & Prions
4h 56m
Worksheet
Introduction to Viruses
20m
Introduction to Bacteriophage Infections
14m
Bacteriophage: Lytic Phage Infections
12m
Bacteriophage: Lysogenic Phage Infections
17m
Bacteriophage: Filamentous Phage Infections
8m
Plaque Assays
9m
Introduction to Animal Virus Infections
10m
Animal Viruses: 1. Attachment to the Host Cell
7m
Animal Viruses: 2. Entry & Uncoating in the Host Cell
19m
Animal Viruses: 3. Synthesis & Replication
22m
Animal Viruses: DNA Virus Synthesis & Replication
14m
Animal Viruses: RNA Virus Synthesis & Replication
22m
Animal Viruses: Antigenic Drift vs. Antigenic Shift
9m
Animal Viruses: Reverse-Transcribing Virus Synthesis & Replication
9m
Animal Viruses: 4. Assembly Inside Host Cell
8m
Animal Viruses: 5. Release from Host Cell
15m
Acute vs. Persistent Viral Infections
25m
COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2)
14m
Plant Viruses
12m
Viroids
6m
Prions
13m
19. Innate Immunity
7h 15m
Worksheet
Introduction to Immunity
8m
Introduction to Innate Immunity
17m
Introduction to First-Line Defenses
5m
Physical Barriers in First-Line Defenses: Skin
13m
Physical Barriers in First-Line Defenses: Mucous Membrane
9m
First-Line Defenses: Chemical Barriers
24m
First-Line Defenses: Normal Microflora
5m
Introduction to Cells of the Immune System
15m
Cells of the Immune System: Granulocytes
29m
Cells of the Immune System: Agranulocytes
25m
Introduction to Cell Communication
5m
Cell Communication: Surface Receptors & Adhesion Molecules
16m
Cell Communication: Cytokines
27m
Pattern Recognition Receptors (PRRs)
45m
Introduction to the Complement System
24m
Activation Pathways of the Complement System
23m
Effects of the Complement System
23m
Review of the Complement System
12m
Phagoctytosis
21m
Introduction to Inflammation
18m
Steps of the Inflammatory Response
26m
Fever
8m
Interferon Response
25m
20. Adaptive Immunity
7h 14m
Worksheet
Introduction to Adaptive Immunity
32m
Antigens
12m
Introduction to T Lymphocytes
38m
Major Histocompatibility Complex Molecules
20m
Activation of T Lymphocytes
21m
Functions of T Lymphocytes
25m
Review of Cytotoxic vs Helper T Cells
13m
Introduction to B Lymphocytes
27m
Antibodies
14m
Classes of Antibodies
35m
Outcomes of Antibody Binding to Antigen
15m
T Dependent & T Independent Antigens
21m
Clonal Selection
20m
Antibody Class Switching
17m
Affinity Maturation
14m
Primary and Secondary Response of Adaptive Immunity
21m
Immune Tolerance
28m
Regulatory T Cells
10m
Natural Killer Cells
16m
Review of Adaptive Immunity
25m
21. Principles of Disease
6h 57m
Worksheet
Symbiotic Relationships
12m
The Human Microbiome
46m
Characteristics of Infectious Disease
47m
Stages of Infectious Disease Progression
26m
Koch's Postulates
26m
Molecular Koch's Postulates
11m
Bacterial Pathogenesis
36m
Introduction to Pathogenic Toxins
6m
Exotoxins Cause Damage to the Host
40m
Endotoxin Causes Damage to the Host
13m
Exotoxins vs. Endotoxin Review
13m
Immune Response Damage to the Host
15m
Introduction to Avoiding Host Defense Mechanisms
8m
1) Hide Within Host Cells
5m
2) Avoiding Phagocytosis
31m
3) Surviving Inside Phagocytic Cells
10m
4) Avoiding Complement System
9m
5) Avoiding Antibodies
25m
Viruses Evade the Immune Response
27m
15. Central Dogma & Gene Regulation
Post-Translational Modification
Next problem
Microbiology
15. Central Dogma & Gene Regulation
Post-Translational Modification
2:42 minutes
Problem 7.3a
Textbook Question
Textbook Question
Compare and contrast introns and exons.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:
2m
Play a video:
13
views
Mark as completed
Was this helpful?
0
Bookmarked
Next problem
Related Videos
Related Practice
Guided course
04:26
Post-Translational Modification
Jason Amores Sumpter
3303
views
37
rank