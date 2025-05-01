In bacterial cell morphology, spirilla are best described as which of the following?
A
Spherical bacteria arranged in chains (streptococci)
B
Comma-shaped curved rods (vibrios)
C
Rod-shaped bacteria arranged in palisades
D
Rigid, spiral-shaped bacteria
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the key terms related to bacterial morphology: 'streptococci' refers to spherical bacteria arranged in chains, 'vibrios' are comma-shaped curved rods, and 'palisades' describe rod-shaped bacteria arranged side by side like a fence.
Recall that 'spirilla' are a specific morphological category of bacteria characterized by their shape and rigidity.
Compare the options given with the known definitions: streptococci are spherical, vibrios are curved rods, and palisades refer to arrangement rather than shape.
Identify that spirilla are distinct because they are rigid and have a spiral or corkscrew shape, which differentiates them from the other forms.
Conclude that the best description of spirilla is 'rigid, spiral-shaped bacteria' based on their morphology.
Watch next
Master Bacterial Cell Morphology & Arrangements with a bite sized video explanation from Jason