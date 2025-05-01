Fungi are prokaryotic and lack membrane-bound organelles, whereas plants are eukaryotic.
Fungi store their primary carbohydrate as starch, whereas plants store it as glycogen.
Fungi obtain nutrients by absorption and typically have cell walls made of chitin, whereas plants are photosynthetic and have cellulose cell walls.
Fungi lack cell walls, whereas plants have cell walls.
Step 1: Understand the basic cellular organization of fungi and plants. Both fungi and plants are eukaryotic organisms, meaning they have membrane-bound organelles. This rules out the option stating fungi are prokaryotic.
Step 2: Examine the storage forms of carbohydrates in fungi and plants. Plants typically store carbohydrates as starch, while fungi store them as glycogen. This helps identify which statement about carbohydrate storage is accurate.
Step 3: Consider the mode of nutrition. Fungi obtain nutrients by absorption, meaning they secrete enzymes to break down organic matter externally and then absorb the nutrients. Plants, on the other hand, are photosynthetic and produce their own food using sunlight.
Step 4: Analyze the composition of cell walls. Fungal cell walls are primarily made of chitin, a polysaccharide also found in the exoskeletons of arthropods, whereas plant cell walls are mainly composed of cellulose.
Step 5: Use these distinguishing features to identify the correct trait that separates fungi from plants: fungi absorb nutrients and have chitin cell walls, while plants are photosynthetic and have cellulose cell walls.
