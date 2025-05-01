Which of the following is NOT a characteristic of fungi?
A
They have cell walls made of chitin.
B
They perform oxygenic photosynthesis using chlorophyll in chloroplasts.
C
They obtain nutrients by absorption (heterotrophic).
D
They are eukaryotic organisms.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the basic characteristics of fungi. Fungi are eukaryotic organisms, meaning their cells have a nucleus and membrane-bound organelles.
Step 2: Recognize that fungi have cell walls made of chitin, which is a strong, flexible polysaccharide distinct from the cellulose found in plant cell walls.
Step 3: Know that fungi obtain nutrients by absorption, meaning they secrete enzymes to break down organic matter externally and then absorb the nutrients, making them heterotrophic.
Step 4: Identify that fungi do NOT perform oxygenic photosynthesis. Unlike plants and some protists, fungi lack chlorophyll and chloroplasts, so they cannot convert light energy into chemical energy.
Step 5: Conclude that the statement 'They perform oxygenic photosynthesis using chlorophyll in chloroplasts' is NOT a characteristic of fungi, as this process is typical of plants and some algae, not fungi.
