Which of the following is a characteristic shared by all fungi?
A
They have cell walls containing chitin
B
They are photosynthetic autotrophs with chloroplasts
C
They are prokaryotic and lack a nucleus
D
They reproduce only by producing seeds
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the basic characteristics of fungi. Fungi are eukaryotic organisms, meaning they have a true nucleus and membrane-bound organelles.
Step 2: Recall that fungi are heterotrophic organisms; they obtain nutrients by absorbing organic material rather than producing their own food through photosynthesis.
Step 3: Identify the composition of fungal cell walls. Unlike plants, which have cell walls made of cellulose, fungi have cell walls made of chitin, a strong, flexible polysaccharide.
Step 4: Consider the modes of reproduction in fungi. Fungi reproduce through spores, not seeds, which distinguishes them from plants.
Step 5: Evaluate each option based on these characteristics: fungi are not photosynthetic autotrophs, they are eukaryotic (not prokaryotic), and they do not produce seeds. Therefore, the shared characteristic is that fungi have cell walls containing chitin.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Eukarya with a bite sized video explanation from Jason