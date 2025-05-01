Both are prokaryotic cells that generally lack a membrane-bound nucleus and other membrane-bound organelles.
B
Both have cell walls composed primarily of peptidoglycan.
C
Both reproduce mainly by mitosis followed by cytokinesis.
D
Both typically contain a membrane-bound nucleus and linear chromosomes.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the key characteristics of both Archaea and Bacteria by recalling their cellular structure and classification.
Understand that both Archaea and Bacteria are classified as prokaryotes, meaning they lack a membrane-bound nucleus and membrane-bound organelles.
Recall that Bacteria have cell walls made primarily of peptidoglycan, whereas Archaea have cell walls composed of different substances, not peptidoglycan.
Recognize that both Archaea and Bacteria reproduce mainly by binary fission, not mitosis, which is a process typical of eukaryotic cells.
Conclude that the correct similarity is that both are prokaryotic cells lacking a membrane-bound nucleus and organelles, and that other options describing cell wall composition or reproduction are incorrect.
Watch next
Master Prokaryotic & Eukaryotic Cells with a bite sized video explanation from Jason