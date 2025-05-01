How are organisms in the domains Bacteria and Archaea most similar?
A
They are prokaryotic and generally lack a membrane-bound nucleus and other membrane-bound organelles.
B
Their DNA is enclosed within a membrane-bound nucleus.
C
They reproduce mainly by mitosis and meiosis.
D
They have cell walls composed primarily of peptidoglycan.
1
Step 1: Understand the defining characteristics of the domains Bacteria and Archaea. Both are classified as prokaryotes, meaning their cells do not have a membrane-bound nucleus or membrane-bound organelles.
Step 2: Recognize that the DNA in both Bacteria and Archaea is located in a nucleoid region, which is not enclosed by a membrane, distinguishing them from eukaryotes.
Step 3: Note that reproduction in these domains occurs mainly through binary fission, a form of asexual reproduction, rather than mitosis or meiosis, which are processes typical of eukaryotic cells.
Step 4: Consider the composition of their cell walls. While many bacteria have cell walls made primarily of peptidoglycan, archaea have different cell wall compositions, often lacking peptidoglycan.
Step 5: Conclude that the most accurate similarity is that both domains are prokaryotic and generally lack membrane-bound nuclei and organelles, which is a fundamental trait distinguishing them from eukaryotes.
