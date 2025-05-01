Textbook Question
___________ are small organic molecules that are required in minute amounts for metabolism.
For each of the following statements that is true, write “true” in the blank. For each statement that is false, write the word(s) that should be substituted for the underlined word(s) to make the statement correct.
__________ When environmental nutrients are depleted, myxobacteria aggregate in mounds to form fruiting bodies..
The prefix photo- indicates that an organism will make use of _______ for energy purposes.