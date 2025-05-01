In a defined medium:
a. The exact chemical composition of the medium is known
b. Agar is available for microbial nutrition
c. Blood may be included
d. Organic chemicals are excluded
All cells recycle the essential element ___________ from amino acids and nucleotides.
___________ are small organic molecules that are required in minute amounts for metabolism.
For each of the following statements that is true, write “true” in the blank. For each statement that is false, write the word(s) that should be substituted for the underlined word(s) to make the statement correct.
__________ When environmental nutrients are depleted, myxobacteria aggregate in mounds to form fruiting bodies..