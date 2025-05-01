Multiple Choice
In the context of nutritional factors affecting microbial growth, which of the following foods is least likely to support bacterial growth under normal storage conditions due to very low water activity?
The prefix photo- indicates that an organism will make use of _______ for energy purposes.
Biologists can divide living organisms into two groups:autotrophs and heterotrophs, which differ in _________.
Organisms that use organic molecules as their source of carbon are called: