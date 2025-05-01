In the domain Eukarya, how do fungi primarily obtain nutrients?
A
By absorbing dissolved organic molecules after secreting extracellular enzymes into their environment
B
By ingesting food particles through phagocytosis and digesting them in internal vacuoles
C
By oxidizing inorganic chemicals (chemosynthesis) to fix carbon dioxide into organic molecules
D
By performing photosynthesis using chloroplasts to convert light energy into sugars
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that fungi belong to the domain Eukarya, which means they have complex cellular structures including a nucleus and membrane-bound organelles.
Recall that fungi are heterotrophic organisms, meaning they cannot produce their own food through photosynthesis or chemosynthesis.
Recognize that fungi obtain nutrients by secreting extracellular enzymes into their environment. These enzymes break down complex organic molecules outside the fungal cells.
After the extracellular digestion, fungi absorb the resulting dissolved organic molecules directly through their cell walls and membranes.
Contrast this with other nutrient acquisition methods such as phagocytosis (used by some protists), chemosynthesis (used by certain bacteria), and photosynthesis (used by plants and some protists), none of which are typical for fungi.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Eukarya with a bite sized video explanation from Jason