In the domain Eukarya, how do fungi primarily obtain energy and carbon?
A
By oxidizing inorganic chemicals such as or as their main energy source (chemolithoautotrophy)
B
By ingesting and internally digesting large particles via phagocytosis as the primary mode of nutrition (holozoic feeding)
C
By absorbing dissolved organic molecules after secreting extracellular enzymes (chemoheterotrophic absorption)
D
By performing oxygenic photosynthesis using chloroplasts (photoautotrophy)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the nutritional modes listed: chemolithoautotrophy involves oxidizing inorganic chemicals for energy; holozoic feeding involves ingesting large particles; chemoheterotrophic absorption involves secreting enzymes to break down organic molecules externally and then absorbing them; photoautotrophy involves using chloroplasts to perform photosynthesis.
Recall that fungi are eukaryotic organisms that lack chloroplasts, so they cannot perform oxygenic photosynthesis (photoautotrophy).
Recognize that fungi do not ingest food particles by phagocytosis (holozoic feeding); instead, they absorb nutrients from their environment.
Note that fungi secrete extracellular enzymes to break down complex organic matter into smaller, soluble molecules, which they then absorb—this is characteristic of chemoheterotrophic absorption.
Conclude that fungi primarily obtain energy and carbon by absorbing dissolved organic molecules after secreting extracellular enzymes, which aligns with chemoheterotrophic absorption.
