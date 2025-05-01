Which characteristic best distinguishes fungi from animals?
Fungi have cell walls made primarily of chitin, whereas animals lack cell walls.
Fungi perform photosynthesis using chloroplasts, whereas animals obtain energy by ingesting food.
Fungi store their genetic material as circular DNA in the cytoplasm, whereas animals store DNA in a nucleus.
Fungi are prokaryotic organisms, whereas animals are eukaryotic organisms.
Step 1: Understand the key characteristics of fungi and animals. Fungi are eukaryotic organisms that have distinct cellular structures compared to animals.
Step 2: Recall that fungi have cell walls, which provide structural support and protection. The main component of fungal cell walls is chitin, a strong, flexible polysaccharide.
Step 3: Compare this to animals, which do not have cell walls. Instead, animal cells have only a plasma membrane and rely on other structures for support.
Step 4: Evaluate the other options: fungi do not perform photosynthesis and lack chloroplasts; both fungi and animals store genetic material in a nucleus (they are eukaryotes); fungi are not prokaryotic, they are eukaryotic like animals.
Step 5: Conclude that the presence of chitin-based cell walls in fungi, which animals lack, is the best distinguishing characteristic between these two groups.
