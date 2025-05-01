In which way are fungi more similar to animals than to plants?
A
They have cell walls made primarily of cellulose.
B
They are autotrophic and produce their own food using chloroplasts.
C
They are prokaryotic and lack a membrane-bound nucleus.
D
They are heterotrophic and obtain carbon by absorbing organic nutrients rather than performing photosynthesis.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the key characteristics of fungi, animals, and plants, focusing on nutrition and cellular structure.
Recall that fungi and animals are both heterotrophic, meaning they obtain their carbon and energy by consuming organic material, unlike plants which are autotrophic and produce their own food via photosynthesis.
Note that fungi absorb nutrients from their environment, which is a form of heterotrophy, similar to how animals obtain nutrients, whereas plants use chloroplasts to perform photosynthesis.
Recognize that fungi have cell walls made of chitin, not cellulose, which differentiates them from plants that have cellulose-based cell walls.
Conclude that the similarity between fungi and animals lies in their heterotrophic mode of nutrition, absorbing or ingesting organic nutrients rather than producing their own food.
