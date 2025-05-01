Which fungus is responsible for chestnut blight that devastated the American chestnut (Castanea dentata) in North America?
A
Puccinia graminis
B
Candida albicans
C
Cryphonectria parasitica
D
Aspergillus fumigatus
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the disease mentioned in the problem: chestnut blight, which affected the American chestnut tree (Castanea dentata).
Recall that chestnut blight is a fungal disease known for causing significant damage to chestnut trees in North America.
Review the list of fungi provided and consider their common associations: Puccinia graminis is known for wheat stem rust; Candida albicans is a human pathogen causing yeast infections; Aspergillus fumigatus is a mold associated with respiratory infections.
Recognize that Cryphonectria parasitica is the fungus historically documented as the causative agent of chestnut blight.
Conclude that the fungus responsible for chestnut blight in American chestnut trees is Cryphonectria parasitica.
