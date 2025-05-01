In the Gram stain procedure, which reagent is used as the decolorizer to remove the crystal violet–iodine complex from Gram-negative cells?
A
95% ethanol (or an acetone-alcohol mixture)
B
Gram’s iodine (mordant)
C
Safranin (counterstain)
D
Crystal violet (primary stain)
1
Understand the purpose of each reagent in the Gram stain procedure: Crystal violet is the primary stain that colors all cells purple initially.
Gram's iodine acts as a mordant, forming a crystal violet–iodine complex that helps retain the dye in Gram-positive cells.
The decolorizer, typically 95% ethanol or an acetone-alcohol mixture, is applied next to selectively remove the crystal violet–iodine complex from Gram-negative cells due to their thinner peptidoglycan layer.
After decolorization, Gram-negative cells become colorless, while Gram-positive cells remain purple because the complex is retained.
Finally, safranin is used as a counterstain to color the now colorless Gram-negative cells pink/red, allowing differentiation under the microscope.
