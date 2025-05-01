When performing a Gram stain on Bacillus megaterium, what staining result is expected under the microscope?
A
Gram-positive purple cocci in clusters
B
Acid-fast red rods after decolorization with acid-alcohol
C
Gram-positive purple rods
D
Gram-negative pink rods
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the characteristics of Bacillus megaterium: it is a Gram-positive bacterium and has a rod (bacillus) shape.
Understand the principle of Gram staining: Gram-positive bacteria retain the crystal violet stain and appear purple under the microscope, while Gram-negative bacteria do not retain it and appear pink after counterstaining.
Identify the shape and arrangement: Bacillus megaterium is rod-shaped, not cocci (spherical) or arranged in clusters like staphylococci.
Eliminate options that describe acid-fast staining results, as Bacillus megaterium is not acid-fast and will not appear red after acid-alcohol decolorization.
Conclude that the expected result after Gram staining Bacillus megaterium is purple rods, indicating Gram-positive rods under the microscope.
Watch next
Master Gram Stain with a bite sized video explanation from Jason