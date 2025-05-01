In the nitrogen cycle, nitrifying bacteria primarily convert which substance to which product?
A
Organic nitrogen (proteins) to ammonia (NH)
B
Nitrogen gas (N) to ammonia (NH)
C
Ammonia (NH) to nitrate (NO)
D
Nitrate (NO) to nitrogen gas (N)
1
Understand the role of nitrifying bacteria in the nitrogen cycle: these bacteria are involved in the oxidation of nitrogen compounds, transforming them from one form to another.
Identify the starting substrate for nitrifying bacteria: they do not convert organic nitrogen or nitrogen gas directly, but rather act on ammonia (NH\_3).
Recognize the two-step process of nitrification: first, ammonia-oxidizing bacteria convert ammonia (NH\_3) to nitrite (NO\_2\^-), and then nitrite-oxidizing bacteria convert nitrite to nitrate (NO\_3\^-).
Focus on the overall conversion attributed to nitrifying bacteria: the key product formed from ammonia is nitrate (NO\_3\^-), which is a more oxidized and bioavailable form of nitrogen for plants.
Conclude that nitrifying bacteria primarily convert ammonia (NH\_3) to nitrate (NO\_3\^-), completing the nitrification process in the nitrogen cycle.
