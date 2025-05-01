Which of the following best characterizes organisms in the domain Bacteria?
A
They are eukaryotic cells with a membrane-bound nucleus and organelles such as mitochondria.
B
They are prokaryotic cells that lack peptidoglycan and have membrane lipids with ether linkages.
C
They are multicellular organisms that obtain nutrients by ingesting other organisms.
D
They are prokaryotic cells that typically have peptidoglycan in their cell walls and reproduce by binary fission.
Step 1: Understand the classification of life domains. There are three domains: Bacteria, Archaea, and Eukarya. Each domain has distinct cellular characteristics.
Step 2: Recall that organisms in the domain Bacteria are prokaryotic, meaning they lack a membrane-bound nucleus and membrane-bound organelles such as mitochondria.
Step 3: Recognize that bacterial cell walls typically contain peptidoglycan, a polymer that provides structural support and is unique to bacteria.
Step 4: Note that bacteria reproduce primarily by binary fission, a simple form of asexual reproduction where one cell divides into two identical daughter cells.
Step 5: Compare the given options with these characteristics to identify the correct description of bacteria: prokaryotic cells with peptidoglycan in their cell walls and reproduction by binary fission.
