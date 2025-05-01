In the context of the domain Eukarya, are fungi considered biotic or abiotic?
A
Abiotic
B
Neither biotic nor abiotic because they are not cellular
C
Both biotic and abiotic because they can form spores
D
Biotic
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definitions: 'Biotic' refers to living components of an ecosystem, including organisms that grow, reproduce, and carry out metabolic processes. 'Abiotic' refers to non-living physical and chemical factors in the environment.
Recall that fungi belong to the domain Eukarya, which includes organisms with complex, membrane-bound cellular structures.
Recognize that fungi are composed of cells, can grow, reproduce (including forming spores), and carry out metabolic activities, all characteristics of living organisms.
Since fungi exhibit all the traits of living organisms, they are classified as biotic rather than abiotic.
Therefore, in the context of the domain Eukarya, fungi are considered biotic because they are living, cellular organisms.
