Select the medical term that means: a type of fungus.
A
Bacillus
B
Protozoan
C
Yeast
D
Helminth
1
Understand that the question asks for a medical term that refers to a type of fungus.
Review each option and identify its biological classification: 'Bacillus' refers to a genus of bacteria, 'Protozoan' refers to single-celled eukaryotic organisms, 'Yeast' is a type of fungus, and 'Helminth' refers to parasitic worms.
Recall that fungi are a separate kingdom of organisms distinct from bacteria, protozoa, and helminths, and yeast is a common example of a fungal organism.
Confirm that among the options, 'Yeast' is the only term that correctly identifies a type of fungus.
Select 'Yeast' as the correct answer because it matches the definition of a fungal organism.
