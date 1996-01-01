Learn the toughest concepts covered in Organic Chemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.
Ozonolysis is a form of oxidative cleavage that breaks through alkenes and replaces them with carbonyls on both ends. Just imagine the ozone functioning like tiny atomic scissors, cutting each alkene right in half!
General properties of ozonolysis.
The products of ozonolysis are a mixture of ketones, aldehydes and formaldehyde. You get these with:
General Reaction:
Predict the products of the following reaction.