Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

Organic Chemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Organic Chemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.

19. Aldehydes and Ketones:Nucleophilic Addition

Alkyne Hydration

Next Topic

Vinyl alcohols (alcohols directly on a double bond) undergo a process called tautomerization. Don't worry too much about it because we will devote an entire chapter to this process next semester, so you aren’t expected to fully understand it yet.

 

For now, just memorize what the enol and keto forms look like, so you can predict the products that form when you add alcohol to an alkyne

Content
1

concept

Vinyl alcohols yield tautomers.

clock
3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0

Both acid-catalyzed hydration and oxymercuration-reduction of any alkyne leads to formation of a ketone. These reactions both yield a Markovnikov vinyl alcohol, which then tautomerizes.  

2

concept

Markovnikov addition of alcohols yields ketones.

clock
2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
Content
Next Topic

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.