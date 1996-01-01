Balance the following equations. (d) NO2 + H2O --> HNO3 + NO

Hey everyone. We're asked to balance the following chemical reaction. We can start by counting the number of atoms we have on both sides. Starting off with our calcium in our react inside we have three of calcium, two of nitrogen, two of hydrogen and one of oxygen. Looking at our product side, we have one of calcium, one of nitrogen, five of hydrogen and two of oxygen. We can start off by balancing out our calcium by adding a three prior to our calcium hydroxide. When we do this, we end up with three of calcium, nine of hydrogen and six of oxygen. Looking at our nitrogen, we can balance this out by adding a two prior to our ammonia. When we add this to, we change our nitrogen into two And we also change our hydrogen from a nine into a 12. Now to finish off this question, we can balance off our hydrogen and oxygen by adding a six prior to our water. So we end up with 12 of hydrogen and six of oxygen and this will be our final balanced chemical equation. So I hope this made sense. And let us know if you have any questions

