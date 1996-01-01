Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
General Chemistry3. Chemical ReactionsBalancing Chemical Equations
Problem 2c
The following diagram shows the combination reaction between hydrogen, H2, and carbon monoxide, CO, to produce methanol, CH3OH (white spheres are H, black spheres are C, red spheres are O). The correct number of CO molecules involved in this reaction is not shown. (a) Determine the number of CO molecules that should be shown in the left (reactants) box.

