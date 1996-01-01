Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Problem

Find the limiting reactant for each initial amount of reactants. 4 Al(s) + 3 O2( g)¡2 Al2O3(s) a. 1 mol Al, 1 mol O2 b. 4 mol Al, 2.6 mol O2 c. 16 mol Al, 13 mol O2 d. 7.4 mol Al, 6.5 mol O2

