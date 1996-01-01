Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Problem

At 900 °C, titanium tetrachloride vapor reacts with molten magnesium metal to form solid titanium metal and molten magnesium chloride. (a) Write a balanced equation for this reaction.

