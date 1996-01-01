Hey everyone. So here we are, asked to calculate the sum of the coefficients for the balanced reaction, for the complete combustion appropriate manic acid, which is C three H 602. So we have C3, Age 602. And since this is a combustion reaction, we need to add O to Yes, and that's going to give us C 02 And H 20. So we're gonna have carbon, hydrogen and oxygen on both sides. We have three carbon over here, one over here, six hydrogen over here, two over here. And for oxygen over here, three over here, since we have three carbon over here, but only one over here, You can multiply by three And putting three in front of CO two. And since we have six hydrogen over here, only two over here, You can multiply by three And put a three in front of H 20. So now we have two times three, which is six Plus three for a total of nine oxygen over here. But since we have four auction over here, this means we need five more oxygen. If you put a seven divided by two In front of 02 Is to give us nine. But since we have a fraction When it's supposed to buy the whole equation by two, so we're going to get to C three, age six oh two plus seven oh two And it's gonna Yell six C plus six H 20. So if we add up the coefficients, we're going to have to plus seven plus six plus six, That should give us 21, and this is C. Thanks for watching my video, and I hope it was helpful.

