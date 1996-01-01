Welcome back everyone in this example, we need to write a balanced equation by providing the correct coefficients. So according to our prompt, we have one mole of ammonia so far reacting with our sulfur dioxide. We we have our third reacting as water and we're going to produce our products which is ammonium sulfide here. We want to recognize this reaction as a synthesis reaction because we recognize that we have the combination of two or more reactant to form one complex product here, which is our ammonium sulfide product. So now our next step is to compare both sides of our equation are react inside to our product side to make sure our atoms are balanced. So beginning with the react inside we have nitrogen hydrogen sulfur oxygen and on our product side we have the same atoms. So let's actually start with the color blue to keep things consistent. So we have nitrogen hydrogen, sulfur oxygen. And on our reactant side we can count a total of one nitrogen atom and we have two nitrogen atoms on our product side. On our reactant side we have a total of We have three hydrogen is plus two, which would give us five hydrogen is on the reactant side on our product side we can count four times two which would give us eight hydrogen atoms on the product side, on our reactant side. For sulfur, we can count a total of just one sulfur atom and on our product side we can count also a total of just one sulfur atom, whereas on our reactant side as far as oxygen, we have 23 moles of our oxygen here to begin with. And on our product side we have also three moles of oxygen. So let's go ahead and begin by first bouncing out our nitrogen atom so to bounce out nitrogen, we're going to go ahead and place a coefficient of two in front of our ammonia reactant, which is now going to change our nitrogen to two and now change our hydrogen atoms. So now two times three, which is six plus two, which is going to give us eight. So we're gonna change hydrogen to now eight. And now we want to focus on making sure hydrogen is balanced, which it is because on our product side we see we have also ate hydrogen and so with this one simple change, adding that coefficient of two in front of ammonia. We've completed this example with our balanced equation as our final answer. With the coefficient of two in front of ammonia. So this is our final answer. I hope everything I went through is clear. If you have any questions, please leave them down below and I'll see everyone in the next practice video

