Hello everyone today we are given the following illustration that shows a hypothetical reaction between A. Which are the green spears and B. Which are the white spheres were asked which of the following best represents the reaction above. And so for green spheres or for a we have three of them and they are molecules they're paired up with each other so they're going to represented by that two symbol. And for our B. Or white spheres we have nine of those And those are also paired up. So it's gonna be denoted by B. two. And so these two are going to combine with one another to form six A. B. three molecules here. And so if we were to divide each of these by a common denominator, which one would it be? Well, each of these can be divisible by three. So if we take each of these and divided by three. So if we take three A two divided by three plus hour nine be to divide that by three as well as our six A. B. Three and divide that by three. We will end up with a two plus three. B two is going to produce two moles of a. B. Three. So with this given reaction, this perfectly aligns with answer choice A. I hope this helped. And until next time

Hide transcripts