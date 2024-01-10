3. Chemical Reactions
Balancing Chemical Equations
2:33 minutes
Open QuestionOpen Question
When aluminum, Al, metal is dipped in an aqueous solution of hydrochloric acid, HCl, hydrogen gas, H2, is produced with the formation of an aluminum chloride, AlCl3, solution. Write the balanced chemical equation showing the phases of reactants and products.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
2m
Play a video:
5
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 9 videos