Hi everyone today. We have a question telling us when gaseous ozone 03 reacts with liquid water, gaseous hydrogen and gaseous oxygen are formed, what is the balanced equation for this reaction? So first let's write out our reaction. We have our ozone Which is 0. 3. And we have and it's a gas And we have our liquid water, so H20. And it's a liquid and that is forming hydrogen gas, Which is H. two, and gaseous oxygen, Which is 0. 2. Now let's see what we have on each side. So for this we have an oxygen, we have three oxygen's from our 03 and then we have one from our water. So we have four oxygen's and then hydrogen is we have to on this side we have two oxygen's and two hydrogen. So we need four oxygen's on our product side. So to do that, we can put a two in front of our 02 and that will give us four oxygen's and now everything is balanced. And that is our final balanced chemical equation. Thank you for watching. Bye.

Hide transcripts