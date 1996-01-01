Hey everyone, we're told that gold medal and oxygen gas are produced when gold three oxide is decomposed at 160 to 290 degrees Celsius, they're requiring us to write the balanced chemical equation First. Let's get the formula for Gold three oxide. So we know that gold is A. U. And this has a plus three charge since we have that roman numeral three denoting that. And for oxide, we know that that's oxygen with a -2 charge since it's in our group six a. When we use our criss cross method, we end up with the formula of A. U. 203. So writing out our reaction, we have goal three oxide and we know that this is decomposed. So that means we produce gold medal plus oxygen gas. Now let's go ahead and balance this. Looking at our react inside, we have two of gold and three of oxygen. Looking at our product side, we have one of gold and two of oxygen balancing out our oxygen first. In our product side. If we add a coefficient of three prior to our oxygen gas we change our oxygen's into six. And so we can also change our react inside by adding a coefficient of two Prior to our goal three oxide. This changes our gold into four And our oxygen into six. Lastly we can balance out our gold in our product side by adding a four which will yield for gold. So this is going to be the balance equation for our reaction. I hope this made sense. And let us know if you have any questions.

