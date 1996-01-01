Hello everyone in this question was asked about the balanced reaction Between gaseous carbon dioxide reacting with liquid water to form carbonic acid. We have gaseous carbon dioxide. So this is going to be c. Yes. And we have liquid water. So there's going to be Htoo liquid for carbonic acid. Carbonic it's going to come from the poly atomic ion carbonate Which is going to be c. two minus. And in order to form the asset we need to add HP plus. So that's gonna give us H2 CO three after crossing the charges. So we're gonna have c. 0 2. Yes. Plus H 20. Like what? And it's gonna yield H two C. 03. Which is gonna be a quiz. We have carbon oxygen and hydrogen on both sides. We have one carbon on the rats inside Great oxygen and two hydrogen on the product side. We have one carbon, great oxygen and two hydrogen. So this is going to be balanced. Thanks for watching my video and I hope it was helpful

