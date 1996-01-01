Hey everyone, we're asked to provide a balanced chemical equation for the production of the 2- semiconductor cadmium sulfide from the reaction of dimethyl cadmium and di ethyl sulfide and are byproducts of the reaction, our ethane and butane. Now let's go ahead and write this out. We were told that we had dimethyl cadmium and this is going to react with di ethyl sulfide. Now, once these two reacted, we produce cadmium sulfide and we had the byproducts of ethane and butane. Now let's go ahead and balance this out. Starting with our react inside, we have one of cadmium, six of carbon, 16 of hydrogen and one of sulfur. Now let's go ahead and count the number of atoms we have for each element. Again, starting with cadmium, we have one of cadmium for carbon, we also have six For hydrogen, we have 16 as well, and for sulfur we have one. So it looks like our chemical equation that we have written out is already balanced out. Now this is going to be our final answer. So I hope this made sense. And let us know if you have any questions

Hide transcripts