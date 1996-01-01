Hello everyone in this question we're asked to balance the following reaction and calculate the sum of the coefficients. So let's write this out. We have C4 H 10 0 plus O two. And this gives us c. 0 2 Plus H 20. We have carbon hydrogen and oxygen on both sides. On the reaction side we have four carbons 10 hydrogen and three oxygen on the pricey side. We have one carbon to hydrogen and three oxygen. Since we have four carbon on the rafting side and one on the product side, We can multiply by four over here and get four. They could put a four in front of c. 0 2 Since we have 10 hydrogen on the rack inside and only two on the product side, We've multiplied by five over here and get 10. We could put a five in front of H 20. So now for oxygen we're gonna have eight Plus five which is gonna be 13. So three out of six in front of 02, We're gonna have 12 plus one for a total of 13 auction on the reactant side. So now if we add this up, we're going to have one plus six, last four plus five And this will give us 16. It's gonna be C thanks for watching my video and I hope it was helpful

Hide transcripts