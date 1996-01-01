Hey everyone, we're told in a bomb calorie meter with a total heat capacity of 12.6 kg joules per Celsius, A 7.89 g sample of benzene on was burned from 26 degrees Celsius, the temperature of the calorie meter and its contents became 28 degrees Celsius. What is the balanced chemical equation for the reaction that occurred inside the bomb calorie meter? To answer this question, we need to recognize that a combustion reaction occurred inside our bomb calorie meter. So this means Arbenz often on reacted with oxygen to produce carbon dioxide and water. Now let's go ahead and bounce this out. Starting off with our react inside, we're going to calculate the number of carbons, hydrogen and oxygen so far we have 13 carbons, 10 hydrogen and three oxygen's looking at our product side, we're going to take the same steps and we have one carbon to hydrogen and three oxygen's First, we can go ahead and add a coefficient of 13 Behind our carbon dioxide. This will change our carbons into 13. Our hydrogen will still be too and our oxygen will come up to 27. Now let's go ahead and balance out our hydrogen. We can balance out our hydrogen is by adding a five prior to water. When we added five, our hydrogen is change into 10. Our carbons will stay the same And now our oxygen's will become 31. Now looking at our react inside, all we need to do is bounce out our oxygen's And if we add a coefficient of 15 prior to our oxygen. Our total number of oxygen's will come up to 31. So this is going to be our final balanced chemical equation. Now, I hope that made sense and let us know if you have any questions.

