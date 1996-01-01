Hey everyone, we're told that an unknown hydrocarbon is composed of only carbon and hydrogen. When one volume of the hydrocarbon is combusted with five volumes of oxygen, this results in the formation of three volumes of carbon dioxide and four volumes of water vapor, determine the formula of the unknown hydrocarbon. And write a balanced chemical equation for the reaction. For this question, we can go ahead and assume for this question, we can go ahead and assume For this question, we can go ahead and assume that one volume Is equivalent to one mole of our compound. Now that we've now that we've now that we've stated that let's go ahead and determine our formula. We can go ahead and label our unknown hydrocarbon as X. And we know that it reacts with five volumes of oxygen. We were told that we produced three volumes of carbon dioxide and four volumes of water. Now let's go ahead and count the number of atoms we have for each element, starting in our react inside. We have 10 of oxygen since five times two equals 10. Looking at our product side, we have 10 of oxygen as well and we have three of carbon and eight of hydrogen. Now, in order to determine the formula of the unknown hydrocarbon, this means that we have to have an equal amount of carbon and hydrogen in our react inside as we do in our product side. So this means we need three carbons in our react inside and eight hydrogen in our react inside. So our formula is going to be C3 H8. So our formula is going to be C H8. Now, when we write our balanced chemical equation, it will be C three H eight Plus five of oxygen, which will produce three of carbon dioxide plus four of water. And this is going to be our final answer. Now, I hope this made sense and let us know if you have any questions.

