Balancing Chemical Equations Practice Problems
Provide a balanced chemical equation for the production of the II-IV semiconductor CdS from the reaction of dimethylcadmium [Cd(CH3)2] and diethyl sulfide [(C2H5)2S]. The byproducts of the reaction are ethane (C2H6) and butane (C4H10).
Explosions using chemicals are accompanied by the release of hot gases, often seen by a shock wave traveling at speeds reaching 10300 m/s. Detonation of trinitrotoluene (TNT, C7H5N3O6) causes it to decompose and form the following gases: N2, H2, CO, and C. Write a balanced equation for the detonation of TNT.
An unknown hydrocarbon is composed of only C and H. When 1 volume of the hydrocarbon is combusted with 5 volumes of O2, this results in the formation of 3 volumes of CO2 and 4 volumes of water vapor. Determine the formula of the unknown hydrocarbon and write a balanced chemical equation for the reaction.
Write a balanced equation by providing the correct coefficient/s: KOH + Fe2O3 + O2 → K2FeO4 + H2O
Write a balanced equation by providing the correct coefficient/s: V2O5 + SOCl2 → VOCl3 + SO2
Write a balanced equation by providing the correct coefficient/s: NH3 + SO2 + H2O → (NH4)2SO3
In a bomb calorimeter with a total heat capacity of 12.6 kJ/°C, a 7.89 g sample of benzophenone (C13H10O) was burned. From 26 °C, the temperature of the calorimeter and its contents became 28 °C. What is the balanced chemical equation for the reaction that occurred inside the bomb calorimeter?
N2 and H2 combine to produce N2H4 (N spheres are blue, H spheres are white). This reaction is shown in the image below.
If the correct number of N2 molecules involved in this reaction is not shown, how many molecules of N2 should be shown in the left (reactants) box to produce the number of N2H4 molecules in the right (products) box?
Aqueous lead(II) nitrate reacts with solid chromium to form aqueous chromium (III) nitrate and solid lead metal. Give the balanced reaction equation.
Complete and balance each hydrocarbon combustion reaction:
CH3CH2C≡CCH2CH3(g) + O2(g) →
Complete and balance each hydrocarbon combustion reaction:
CH3CH=CHCH2CH3(g) + O2(g) →
Esters are organic compounds that are known for their pleasant smell. They can be produced through an organic reaction called the Fischer esterification, where carboxylic acids react with an alcohol to form the ester.
Write the balanced reaction equation for the formation of ethyl hexanoate, an ester with a pineapple-like odor, where R1 = CH3CH2CH2CH2CH2— (pentyl group) and R2 = CH3CH2— (ethyl group).
The reaction of hydrogen gas and solid chromium (III) oxide yields chromium metal and water vapor. What is the balanced chemical equation for the described reaction?
The following illustration shows a hypothetical reaction between A (green spheres) and B (white spheres):
Which of the following best represents the reaction above?
(a) A2 + 3 B2 → 2 AB3
(b) 3 A2 + 9 B2 → 3 AB3
(c) A + 3 B → AB3
(d) 2 A + 6 B → 2 AB3
Gold metal and oxygen gas are produced when gold (III) oxide is decomposed at 160-290°C. What is the balanced equation for this reaction?
The reaction between strontium oxide, SrO(s), and water, H2O(l) produce aqueous strontium hydroxide, Sr(OH)2(aq). If the product is incorrectly identified as Sr(OH)(aq), would you be able to balance the reaction? If yes, write the reaction equation.
The Law of Conservation of mass is the guiding principle when balancing reaction equations. Is this statement true or false?
Sulfur trioxide (SO3) can be formed from the reaction of sulfur dioxide (SO2) and oxygen gas (O2) according to the following reaction:
SO2(g) + O2(g) → SO3(g)
Provide the balanced equation for the reaction.
Balance each given chemical reaction: Ni(s) + HNO3(aq) → Ni(NO3)2(aq) + NO2(g) + H2O(l)
When solid copper reacts with oxygen gas the product is solid copper (I) oxide. Write the balanced chemical reaction.
The reaction of solid iron(III) sulfide and hydrogen gas produces solid iron and gaseous hydrogen sulfide. Write the balanced reaction equation.
When gaseous ozone (O3) reacts with liquid water, gaseous hydrogen and gaseous oxygen are formed. What is the balanced equation for this reaction?
Balance the following chemical equation: Co(NO3)3(aq) + (NH4)2CO3(aq) → Co2(CO3)3(s) + NH4NO3(aq)
Calculate the sum of the coefficients for the balanced reaction for the complete combustion of propionic acid, C3H6O2
Gaseous carbon dioxide reacts with liquid water to form Carbonic acid. Write the balanced reaction.
Identify coefficients of the balanced reaction for aqueous potassium sulfide reacts with aqueous Chromium (III) nitrate to form aqueous potassium nitrate and solid Chromium (III) sulfide
Identify the coefficient needed for MgSO4 so that the number of sulfate ions is balanced on each side.
MgSO4 + AlBr3 → Al2(SO4)3 + MgBr2
Balance the equations below by adding the correct coefficients
— CuO + — CO → — Cu + — CO2
— Na3N + — H2O → — NaOH + — NH 3
— SeO2 + — O2 → — SeO3
Identify the coefficient of sulfur dioxide after the equation below has been balanced.
SnS (s) + O2 (g) → SnO (s) + SO2 (g)
Balance the following reaction and calculate the sum of the coefficients
______C4H10O + ______O2 → ______CO2 + ______H2O
Which of the following options correctly describes the process of balancing a chemical equation?
For the following balanced reaction equation: 2 C4H10 + 5 O2 → 4 CH3CO2H + 2 H2O, what do the coefficients represent?
What is the significance of a balanced equation in terms of the reactants and products that are involved in a chemical reaction?
What is the balanced complete ionic equation for the reaction: CaCl2(aq) + K2SO4(aq) → CaSO4(s) + KCl(aq)? What is its net ionic equation?
Which of the following is the correct balanced chemical equation when liquid methanol reacts with solid sodium?
Give the products and the balanced molecular equation for the reaction of liquid methanol with nitrogen dioxide gas. If there is no reaction, write "no reaction."
For the given reaction, provide the balanced chemical equation:
Aqueous bromic acid and solid copper(II) sulfate react to produce solid copper(II) bromate and aqueous sulfuric acid.
For the given reaction, provide the balanced chemical equation:
Aqueous hypochlorous acid and solid copper(II) react to produce solid copper(II) hypochlorite, liquid water, and chlorine gas.