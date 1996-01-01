Which of the following equations is balanced? (a) The development reaction in silver-halide photography: 2 AgBr + 2 NaOH + C6H6O2¡2 Ag + H2O + 2 NaBr + C6H4O2 (b) The preparation of household bleach: 2 NaOH + Cl2¡NaOCl + NaCl + H2O

Verified Solution

3m Play a video: