Hey everyone, we're asked to provide the balance equation for the following reaction first. Let's go ahead and count the number of atoms we have on both sides. Starting off with our react inside, we have one of sulfur and four of oxygen in our product side. We have one of sulfur as well and three of oxygen. In order to balance this out, let's go ahead and start off with our product side. Now, if we add a two prior to our sulfur trioxide, We change our sulfur into two And our oxygen into six. Now looking at our react inside in order to balance out our equation. If we add a two prior to our sulfur dioxide, we end up with two of sulfur and six of oxygen as well. Now this is going to be our balanced chemical equation. So I hope this made sense and let us know if you have any questions.

