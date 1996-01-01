Hello everyone. So in this video we're trying to balance out the reaction for the detonation of TNT, which is tri nitro valuing. So of course then our story material becomes TNT, which is composed of C seven H 5 and 306. And what it detonates too is N two H two Carbon monoxide and carbon. Alright, so what I like to do is draw a line first to kind of separate the products from our starting reagents and then write out how much of each material or adam I have. So we have carbons, hydrogen, nitrogen and oxygen of course. Same thing on the product site. Alright, so for the left side we have seven carbons. We have five high regions, three nitrogen and six oxygen's for the right side, I have three carbons to hydrogen to nitrogen is and one oxygen. So the first one that stands out to me will be the bounds of nitrogen. There's no one number that we can add to one side to give us the other side's number of atoms. So we can do then is on the left, on the right on the left side. We multiply this by two and then for the right side we can multiply this by three. So now we do this, we can see that the nitrogen will give us six nitrogen per each side and then not cuddling for the rest of the items on the left side. So we have a coefficient of two. We're multiplying everything by two carbons will not become 14 for the hydrogen is we now have 10 and the options now we have 12. So what I want to go ahead and balance out next is going to be our oxygen's. So we only have one source of oxygen on the right side, that's our carbon monoxide. So we'll go ahead and add the coefficient of 12. So we now get 12 oxygen's and then for our carbons, we now have 13. So that naturally we want to go ahead and manipulate our carbons. So the only single one that we can go ahead and make this 13 to 14 will be this carbon here. So we add a coefficient of two That gives us Carbons. Lastly, we need to balance out our ox hydrogen. So we have 10 and left and two on the right. So we can multiply the right by five to give us 10 hydrogen is on the right side. So now for our final reaction, our overall reaction and balanced equation, most importantly, is the two C seven H five N 306, which is of course just two moles of TNT. And when it detonates, it will give us three moles of N 25 moles of H two, 12 moles of CO and two moles of carbon. And that is going to be my final answer for this problem. Thank you all so much for watching

