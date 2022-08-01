Building & Breaking-Down Polymers

in this video, we're going to talk about building and breaking down column er's. And so if a cell wants to build a polymer, then it needs to perform a dehydration synthesis reaction. And so, as its name implies, with the synthesis part here, dehydration synthesis reactions are going to form Covalin bonds to link individual separate monomers together and begin to build a polymer. And so you can see that the synthesis here is all about forming and building a polymer Now, on the other hand, if a cell wants to break down a polymer into its small individual pieces, then it needs to perform a hydraulic Asus reaction. And so dehydration, synthesis and hydraulics reactions are opposite of one another. And so hydraulics is has the root license in it, which is all about cleaving and breaking things down. And so hydraulics. ISS is going to cleave Covalin bonds between the monomers and release the monomers as separate pieces by breaking down the polymer. And so, once again, dehydration synthesis is all about building a polymer, whereas hydraulics ISS is all about cleaving or breaking down the polymer. So let's take a look at our image down below to get a better understanding of the formation and breakdown of polymers. Now, what's important to note is that on the left hand side of our image, we have two separate monomers one over here and one over here and on the right hand side of our image. Notice that those monomers are now joined together CO violently. And so it's starting to build a polymer over here on the right hand side. And so, of course, if we want to join together to separate monomers and begin to build a polymer, we're going to need a dehydration synthesis reaction. And so, uh, in the dehydration synthesis reaction, the hydroxyl group, the O. H. Group of one monomer, is going to interact with the hydrogen on another monomer. And so O, h and H are going to release a water molecule and so you can see the blue. Ohh! Here is coming from this. Ohh! And the yellow H here is coming from this hydrogen. And so when water is released, as we see here, that is dehydrating the molecules. The molecules are losing a water molecule so the water molecules are being dehydrated. And in the process, it's synthesizing something. It is building a polymer. And so that's how the monomers are joined together, covertly here, as we can see now, if we wanted. If the cell wanted to do the opposite and break down this mantra or this polymer into its separate individual monomers, then it's gonna need the backwards reaction to release those two monitors and recall that is called hydraulics ISS. And so, once again, the license part is all about cleaving and breaking things down. And so this bond here can be cleaved or broken by using water. And that's what the hydro prefixes for in front of hydraulics. Is it saying water is needed in order? Thio, cleave or break it down and so notice that a water molecule is going to be added to the process, and it's going to split the molecule in half. And so once again, the biggest take away here is that if a cell needs to build a polymer, it will perform a dehydration synthesis reaction. And if the cell needs to break down a polymer, then it's going to perform. Ah, hydrologists reaction. And so that concludes our introduction to this concept, and we'll be able to get practice applying this throughout our course as we move forward. So I'll see you all in our next video.

