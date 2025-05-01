lack ribosomes and therefore do not perform protein synthesis
B
are exclusively multicellular organisms
C
always possess peptidoglycan in their cell walls
D
have membrane lipids composed of branched isoprenoids linked to glycerol by ether bonds
Verified step by step guidance
1
Review the structural and biochemical characteristics of Archaea and Bacteria, focusing on their cell membrane composition, cell wall components, and cellular machinery.
Understand that both Archaea and Bacteria have ribosomes and perform protein synthesis, so the statement about Archaea lacking ribosomes is incorrect.
Recall that Archaea are generally unicellular, not exclusively multicellular, which eliminates the second option.
Recognize that peptidoglycan is a component unique to bacterial cell walls; Archaea have different cell wall polymers, so the third option is incorrect.
Focus on the unique feature of archaeal membrane lipids: they are composed of branched isoprenoid chains linked to glycerol by ether bonds, distinguishing them from bacterial membranes that have fatty acids linked by ester bonds.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Archaea with a bite sized video explanation from Jason